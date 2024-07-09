FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after acquiring an additional 723,106 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,574 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 16.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,269,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,542 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,679,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 390,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

