FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. 945,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,159. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

