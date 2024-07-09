FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2,328.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth about $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 245,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,628. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.