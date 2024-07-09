FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,957. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

