FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $102,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 525,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.29. 106,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

