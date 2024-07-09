FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. 839,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $77.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

