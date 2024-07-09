FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after purchasing an additional 277,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 693,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,240,000 after purchasing an additional 65,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 583,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.88.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.78. The stock had a trading volume of 198,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,507. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $129.23 and a 52 week high of $331.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.19 and its 200 day moving average is $266.50.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

