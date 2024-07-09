FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $35,000 Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BHP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 471,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.