FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.18.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE THC traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $131.98. The company had a trading volume of 181,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,924. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

