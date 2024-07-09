FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after buying an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,506,000 after buying an additional 109,983 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,460,000 after buying an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,275,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 300,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

NYSE:SON remained flat at $48.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sonoco Products

About Sonoco Products

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.