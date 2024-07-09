FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 1,132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 228,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

