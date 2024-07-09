FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 186,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $74.71.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

