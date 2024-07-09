FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. 726,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

