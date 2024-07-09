FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.96. 2,238,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,804. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.