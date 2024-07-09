FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 70,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 243,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

