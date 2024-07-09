FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 135,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,148. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

