FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 173.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. 115,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,065. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $164,390.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,361 shares of company stock valued at $15,995,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

