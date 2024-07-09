FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 818 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 241.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $76.20. 290,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,487. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.90.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

