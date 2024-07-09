FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 260.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 234,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,005. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

