FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after buying an additional 1,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 210,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 1,846,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,896,520. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

