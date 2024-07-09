FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,391,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,583,000 after purchasing an additional 202,179 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $86,834,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 7.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 901,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 241,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 784,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 224,477 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. Analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on DOCN

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.