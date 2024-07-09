FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FinWise Bancorp worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FINW stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

