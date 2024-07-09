First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

