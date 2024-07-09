First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB) versus Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Critical Contrast

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) and Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Resource Bancorp 18.40% N/A N/A Bancorp 31.40% 26.32% 2.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Resource Bancorp and Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bancorp has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorp is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

96.2% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Resource Bancorp and Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Resource Bancorp $30.38 million 1.35 $5.93 million $1.94 6.83 Bancorp $621.60 million 3.26 $192.30 million $3.68 10.55

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp. First Resource Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bancorp beats First Resource Bancorp on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and families primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's offers savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity lines of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, overdraft protection, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides personal financial statements; credit and debit cards; digital banking services; and cash management, positive pay, ACH origination, sweep/transfer of funds, ATM, over the counter checks, bill payment, wire transfer, signature guarantee/notary, safe deposit box, drive-up banking, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's check, e-statements, and stop payments, as well as telephone, messaging and text, online, and mobile banking services. First Resource Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides securities-backed lines of credit and insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit; investor advisor financing; lease financing for commercial and government vehicle fleets, including trucks and other special purpose vehicles; commercial real estate bridge loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers bill and other payment services; debit and prepaid card issuing services; card and bill payment, and automated clearing house processing services; and internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

