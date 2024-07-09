First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.32 and last traded at $59.05. 85,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 57,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 4,845.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 267,303 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

