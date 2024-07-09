First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,499.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 127,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 27,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

