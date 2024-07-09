First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $657,516.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $215.10 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $231.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.20.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

