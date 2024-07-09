First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 372.3% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,132 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3,121.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 141,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 137,027 shares in the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,631 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

