First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,222 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in EQT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in EQT by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,425,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $673,678,000 after buying an additional 265,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EQT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,934,000 after buying an additional 324,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

