First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

