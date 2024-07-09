First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNA opened at $257.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

