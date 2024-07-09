First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Jabil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

