First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 6,192.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after buying an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,810 shares of company stock worth $2,294,433 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

