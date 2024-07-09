First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $234,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.4 %

UAL stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.