First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $236,000 Stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

