First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $257,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,969 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

