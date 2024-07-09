First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $249,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

