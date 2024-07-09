First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Makes New $253,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.94%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

