First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 73 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.7% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $211.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.