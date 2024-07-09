First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,885 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,577,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,267,000 after buying an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 918,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after purchasing an additional 842,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $37,522,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.