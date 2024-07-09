First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,729 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

HASI stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.