First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after buying an additional 200,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after acquiring an additional 133,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

EPAM opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $252.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

