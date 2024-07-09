First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Veralto by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Veralto by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

