First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 4,334 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after acquiring an additional 325,747 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after purchasing an additional 468,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,124,000 after buying an additional 748,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $155,438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amcor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,730,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after buying an additional 1,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.86. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

