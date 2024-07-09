First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

DFAS opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

