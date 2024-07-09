First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Takes Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 657,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

