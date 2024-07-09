First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lowered its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,246 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $3,398,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Enel Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.