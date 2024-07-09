First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 353,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 228,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF remained flat at $18.72 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

