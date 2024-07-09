FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. 173,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 11,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

