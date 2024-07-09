Fly-E Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 16th (NASDAQ:FLYE)

Fly-E Group’s (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, July 16th. Fly-E Group had issued 2,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $9,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Fly-E Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Fly-E Group Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ FLYE opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.
About Fly-E Group
